National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh on Monday unveiled the new look of the organisation’s corporate website, an official statement said.

The website is dotted with commuter-centric features like Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project information, and an interactive map of the corridor among others, it said.

The NCRTC is implementing the country's first RRTS, a high-speed rail-based transit corridor, between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad.

The statement stated that as the country’s first RRTS project has moved to advanced stages of implementation, a need for a comprehensive platform with a modern look and feel was felt to showcase the journey and updates about the project.

Technology and commuter-centric features are the highlights of this new website, it said.

"The NCRTC has developed and is using some of the most advanced technologies in the RRTS, many of them being used for the first time in the country. This website provides insights into these technologies,” it said.

It further stated that there is a separate section on construction updates as well as a pictorial journey of the RRTS stations.

The revamped website also showcases an interactive map of the first RRTS corridor with detailed information about the stations, providing an immersive experience for the users.

This user-friendly website provides detailed information about how the first-of-its-kind RRTS project will prove transformative for the National Capital Region, the statement said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is 82-km-long and will have around a 70-km-long elevated section and a 12-km-long underground section.

According to NCRTC officials, the trial runs of the RRTS train will first be conducted on the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai and is likely to start by the end of this year.

The 17-km-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, they said.

The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.