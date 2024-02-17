English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

NCSC Report on Sandeshkhali Reveals 'Horrifying Acts of Torture, Rape'- TOP POINTS

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday under the leadership of Arun Halder.

Apoorva Shukla
Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates
Women of Sandeshkhali demand justice | Image:ANI
Sandeshkhali Row: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which visited Sandeshkhali earlier this week, has demanded President's rule in the state of West Bengal in its report to Droupadi Murmu. In its report to President Droupadi Murmu accessed by Republic, Scheduled Castes Commission accused the state administration of working along with criminals. 

In its report, the Scheduled Castes Commission said that there has been consistent attempt by the Trinamool government of West Bengal to “supress the information”. The Commission in its report highligted that 80% population of the Sandeshkhali region belongs to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, demanding immediate intervention from he President of India. 

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday under the leadership of Arun Halder. 

State Govt Working With Criminals: NCSC's Report

The Commission alleged that during the visit, the team received no assistance from he state government, adding that the security was also compromised. “The Commission has informed the DGP, Chief Secretary, and the Home Secretary of West Bengal, but unfortunately, we have received no support the administration,” said the Scheduled Castes Commission in its report to the President. 

“It appears that the state administration and criminals are working hand in hand, jeopardizing the safety and rights of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe community,” the report said. 

Page 1 of National Commission for Scheduled Caste's Report on Sandeshkhali (Image: Republic) 

 

Page 2 of National Commission for Scheduled Caste's Report on Sandeshkhali (Image: Republic) 

 

What is happening in Sandeshkhali? 

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for the last 15 days as the local women are on streets demanding arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides. The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women. Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. 

Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering a "lawless situation" and attempting to "communalise" the issue.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

