Published 14:20 IST, November 18th 2024

NDA Has Created a New Culture of Politics, Says JP Nadda

“We are providing a government that is accountable to people,” Nadda said, addressing an election rally in Navi Mumbai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JP Nadda
NDA Has Created a New Culture of Politics, Says JP Nadda | Image: PTI/File
14:20 IST, November 18th 2024