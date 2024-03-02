English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 27th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

NDMA fixes time limit to file claims for compensation for COVID-19 deaths

NDMA fixes time limit to file claims for compensation for COVID-19 deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said the time limit for filing claims for compensation for deaths that occurred prior to March 20 due to COVID-19 will be two months, while for future deaths, it will be three months.

The NDMA announced this in the wake of a Supreme Court order issued on March 24 to this effect.

Advertisement

Sixty days will be the outer time limit to file claims for compensation if the death occurred due to the viral disease prior to March 20, 2022.

For future deaths, 90 days' time shall be provided from the date of death to file the claim for compensation, the NDMA said in a public notice.

Advertisement

The earlier order to process the claims and make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the claim shall continue to be enforced.

In case of extreme hardship where a claimant could not make the application within the time prescribed, it will be open for him to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim through it and it will be considered on a case-to-case basis.

Advertisement

The NDMA said if it is found by the committee that a particular claimant could not make the claim within the stipulated time for reasons beyond his control, the case may be considered on merits.

In a bid to minimise the risk of fake claims, a random scrutiny of five per cent of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance.

Advertisement

If it is found that anyone has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the person will be liable to be punished accordingly, the NDMA said. PTI ACB RC

Advertisement

Published April 27th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

an hour ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

2 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Presser on Party's First List of LS Candidates Underway | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Madrasa Student Beaten: Maharashtra Child Rights Panel to Hear Case

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Mercedes Car Mows Down Man Going for Yoga Classes in Gurugram

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. कहां है वो शिवलिंग? जिसका हर साल बढ़ रहा आकार

    13 minutes ago

  5. Best speakers under Rs 15,000

    Web Stories18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo