Updated February 29th, 2024 at 01:51 IST

NDMC Passes Resolution Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For Skipping Council Meetings Repeatedly

NDMC passed resolution against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped the council meeting for 3 consecutive times.

Simran Babbar
CM Arvind Kejriwal
NDMC passes resolution against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping council meetings repeatedly | Image:Facebook/File
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A resolution was passed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped the council meeting for three consecutive times. The resolution was passed before the chairperson after the monthly council meeting that took place on Wednesday. The NDMC members also accused the Delhi CM, who is a member of the council, to have repeatedly left the meeting for six times in a period of over 2 years.

A resolution under section-8 of the NDMC Act, 1994 was placed before the council to vacate his seat as a Member of the council and to initiate further necessary action as per the provisions contained in the act.

NDMC approved scheme for paying the electricity, water bills in installments

The NDMC members in a press address after the council meeting also stated that Delhi CM Kejriwal has not attended the Council meeting consecutively on the three dates, which took place on November 29, 2023, December 27, 2023 and January 24, 2024.  

NDMC Member Kuldeep Chahal alleged that the Delhi chief minister is not giving time to pass the agendas placed before the Council which are in the interest of the general public. This is the reason why several agendas of public welfare could not be approved in the Council.

During the meeting, the NDMC house, on the other hand, approved key proposals including a scheme for paying the electricity and water bills in installments in the NDMC area. Currently, the NDMC does not allow payment in installments, citing the absence of specific rules and instructions in this context. The Council accord the approval saying that the consumers desirous of making payment of accumulated electricity dues in installments, shall submit an application to the concerned department and based on the demonstrated financial condition of the consumer, the department will approve the request. However, it will be a subject to the following conditions:

  • The installment shall be allowed only in 2 or 3 parts
  • 50% of accumulated electricity dues shall be required to be paid upfront and the balance 50% shall be payable in maximum 2 installments. The percentage whereof may be decided by the department.
  • Late Payment Surcharge as per applicable rates shall continue to be charged on the delayed payment.
  • The consumer shall pay the current electricity bill along-with above installments.
  • This facility of paying in installments shall be allowed only once in a period of five years.
     
Published February 29th, 2024 at 01:51 IST

