sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Nearly Empty Prison in this European Country Due to Criminal Shortage. Find Why?

Published 14:33 IST, August 9th 2024

Nearly Empty Prison in this European Country Due to Criminal Shortage. Find Why?

Netherlands faces a unique problem, while many countries grapple with overcrowded prisons, the Netherlands has nearly empty ones due to low crime rates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rigoberto Danilo Morales was sentenced to 808 years in prison over the massacre of 16 people in 2008.
Netherlands faces a unique problem, while many countries grapple with overcrowded prisons, the Netherlands has nearly empty ones due to low crime rates. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:33 IST, August 9th 2024