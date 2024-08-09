Published 14:33 IST, August 9th 2024
Nearly Empty Prison in this European Country Due to Criminal Shortage. Find Why?
Netherlands faces a unique problem, while many countries grapple with overcrowded prisons, the Netherlands has nearly empty ones due to low crime rates.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Netherlands faces a unique problem, while many countries grapple with overcrowded prisons, the Netherlands has nearly empty ones due to low crime rates. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:33 IST, August 9th 2024