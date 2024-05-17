Advertisement

New Delhi: In what is shaping up to be the biggest crime story of 2024 involving a sitting MP Swati Maliwal, Arvind Kejriwal's stoic silence has raised many questions. While the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police based on the complaint by Maliwal revealed spine-chilling details of the brutal assault, the Delhi Chief Minister who used to make tall claims on women's safety in the national capital continued to roam around with the accused aide Bibhav. "He (Bibhav) slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming", AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal claimed in her FIR, accessed by Republic World. Levelling serious allegations against Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maliwal said that she felt absolutely shocked and started screaming for help over and over again to protect herself.

"I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," the FIR read. “After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs”, she claimed.

Full Text Of Swati Maliwal's Allegations In FIR Against Kejriwal's Aide

I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM that I am here to meet him. I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went in the drawing room and sat on the sofa and was waiting for the CM to meet me. A staff came and told me that CM is coming to meet me and I was asked to wait. Suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming at me without any provocation and even started abusing me.

I was stunned by this sudden misbehavior and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM. He kept saying “Tu kaise hamari baat nahi maanegi? Kaise nahi maanegi? S*** teri aukaat kya hai ki humko na kar de. Samajhti kya hai khud ko, neech aurat. Tujhe toh hum sabak sikhayenge.” (How can you not listen to us? How can she not agree? (S****, what is your status to not let us do this? What does a despicable woman think of herself? We will teach you a lesson.) While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with his full force. He slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming.

I felt absolutely numb and shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the center table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs.

I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he still continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I am having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on then sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault.

I was in a terrible state of shock at this unprovoked attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me. Bibhav threatened me and said "Kar le jo tujhe karna hai. Tu hamara kuch nahi bigaad sakti. Teri haddi pasli tudwa denge aur aisi jagah gaadenge kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega (Do whatever you want to do. You can't harm us in any way. We will break your bones and bury you in such a place that no one will ever find out.)"

Then when he realized that had called the 112 number he went out of the room. Again, Bibhav came back with the security personnel working at the main gate of the CM camp offices. They came and asked me to leave at the behest of Bibhav. I kept telling them that I was brutally beaten up and they should look at my condition and wait until the PCR police comes. However, they asked me to leave the premises. I was taken outside the CM residence and I sat briefly on the floor outside his house as I was in deep pain.

The PCR police came but I was completely dazed and left the place by walking towards my previous residence in Civil Lines. I was crying and somehow managed to reach my earlier residence. I sat on the ground there for some time and some police personnel who had accompanied me from the CM house called me an auto on my request. I sat in it and started going towards my house as I was in terrible pain and was totally traumatised and shattered.

Somehow I mustered the strength and asked the auto to head back and went to PS Civil Lines to report the matter. I reached there and sat in the SHO room where I was crying and informed the SHO about the incident. I was in terrible pain and was having severe cramps. I also started receiving lot of calls from media on my mobile. Due to extreme trauma, pain and not wanting to politicize the incident, I left the Police Station without filing a written complaint.

My head was splitting in pain and my arms legs and abdomen were aching terribly due to the assault. The past few days since the incident have been extremely painful for me. It is one of the most difficult times of my life. The pain, trauma and harassment have been mind-numbing. My head and neck have been hurting constantly since the attack.

My arms are very sore and my abdomen is also paining. I am also having difficulty in walking. My situation is exacerbated by the fact that having worked all my life for women issues and having helped lacs of women get justice, I ended up being brutally beaten by a person whom I know since long. I am deeply disturbed by this incident and am distraught that someone could display such goonda behavior. I feel totally shattered. It has taken me 3 days to gather myself and report the matter through a written complaint. I request you to kindly take strongest possible action in the matter. I am shocked that this brutal attack happened to me completely unprovoked at CM residence."

'10 Police Teams Investigating The Matter'

The Delhi Police has written to the company that has installed CCTVs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's place to take footage of the incident in which party MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister's house. All CCTV footage related to the incident will be scrutinized by the police, sources added. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's house.

Around 10 police teams are investigating the entire matter, out of which four teams are trying to find out the accused, Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar's location. As per available information, Bibhav Kumar is in Punjab. Police teams from the North District and other teams have started investigating the case.

'NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance'

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said that the commission has asked for an Action taken report from the Deli Police on the case. "We have asked for an Action Taken Report from the Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today. Bibhav has not replied to our notice," the NCW Chief said.

"We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint," she further added.

'Sitharaman Lambasts Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attacked Kejriwal and accused him of not being able to provide security to women in the National capital.

"The women in Delhi are asking - can this CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) even provide security to the women in the city? Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this incident," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference in Delhi.