sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming Delayed, in Germany to Consult Doctor: Family Source

Published 22:48 IST, August 12th 2024

Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming Delayed, in Germany to Consult Doctor: Family Source

In Paris, Indian Olympic Association sources also confirmed that Chopra has left for Germany.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:48 IST, August 12th 2024