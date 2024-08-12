Published 22:48 IST, August 12th 2024
Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming Delayed, in Germany to Consult Doctor: Family Source
In Paris, Indian Olympic Association sources also confirmed that Chopra has left for Germany.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery. | Image: X
