Published 17:49 IST, November 9th 2024
NEET Student Raped, Blackmailed By Teachers Of Coaching Centre In Kanpur
A NEET student in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was allegedly raped and blackmailed by two well-known teachers from a popular coaching centre.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Neet student raped and blackmailed by teachers of coaching centre in Kanpur | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:49 IST, November 9th 2024