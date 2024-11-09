sb.scorecardresearch
  • NEET Student Raped, Blackmailed By Teachers Of Coaching Centre In Kanpur

Published 17:49 IST, November 9th 2024

NEET Student Raped, Blackmailed By Teachers Of Coaching Centre In Kanpur

A NEET student in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was allegedly raped and blackmailed by two well-known teachers from a popular coaching centre.

Neet student raped and blackmailed by teachers of coaching centre in Kanpur
Neet student raped and blackmailed by teachers of coaching centre in Kanpur | Image: Pixabay
17:49 IST, November 9th 2024