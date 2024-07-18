Published 21:02 IST, July 18th 2024
NEET-UG Paper Leak: AIIMS Patna to Hold Meetings to Take Action Against 4 Arrested MBBS Students
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, will hold meetings of its academic and administrative committees to take appropriate action against four of its MBBS students who are in CBI custody in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, an official said on Thursday.
Image: PTI
