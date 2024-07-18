sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:02 IST, July 18th 2024

NEET-UG Paper Leak: AIIMS Patna to Hold Meetings to Take Action Against 4 Arrested MBBS Students

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, will hold meetings of its academic and administrative committees to take appropriate action against four of its MBBS students who are in CBI custody in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, an official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET-UG Paper Leak: AIIMS Patna to Hold Meetings to Take Action Against 4 Arrested MBBS Students
NEET-UG Paper Leak: AIIMS Patna to Hold Meetings to Take Action Against 4 Arrested MBBS Students | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:02 IST, July 18th 2024

NEET