Neha Hiremath's Parents Meet Amit Shah, Demand CBI Probe into Daughter's Death

Hubballi: Parents of Neha Hiremath, on Wednesday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hubballi after they complained of delay in the probe of their daughter's death.

Neha's father Niranjanayya presented a memorandum to the Union Home Minister demanding a CBI probe into his daughter's death.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Neha's father Niranjanayya Hiremath, Congress leader and corporator, said, “Today Amit Shah visited Hubballi to attend a function. We met him and apprised him of our daughter's death. He said he was already aware of the incident and was working towards the case with complete seriousness.”

Adding that the Union Home Minister offered the kin a thorough CBI inquiry into their daughter's death, Niranjanayya told Republic, “Amit Shah is following the case. He even asked us about the developments of the case. I told him the report was yet to arrive. He assured us of his involvement in the case, which is already under the state CID's fast-tracked investigation.”

He added, "Shah offered an option of CBI inquiry by the Centre." When asked if the kin had briefed Shah of the CID intervening only after 14 days and coming to collect the statement today, the former said, “I told Amit Shah that the CID took the file after seven days.”

Niranjanayya added that Shah assured him of complete support. He said, “Shah expressed his awareness of the situation and assured of full support and justice.”

Neha was a 23-year-old student who was allegedly stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the premises of her college in Dharwad on 18 April.