New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, where he spoke about issues affecting India and the country’s stance on international issues. Jaishankar also spoke about China’s rise and the lack of diplomacy on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's part as far as China is concerned.

The EAM answered questions posed to him on India’s robust policy on counter-terrorism, its foreign policy and standing up to pressure, and the policy on defending our borders under the PM Narendra Modi-led government. “It does matter, who’s in power, who’s the Prime Minister, what is the vision, what is the level of confidence,” he said.

On China’s rise and whether the pressures will increase on India, as it becomes bigger

To Arnab Goswami’s questions whether the pressures increase on India as we become bigger, Jaishankar said, “Yes, it’s natural, as any country rises, particularly a big country…A lot of diplomacy is going to be about how to manage that rise in the most smooth way possible.”

Jaishankar explained the rise of China and the situation India is in, as it prepares to become one of the global superpowers. “Now, if you look at China’s rise - China essentially rose (to power) in the 1990s to the early 2010s. Those 20 years, China had great stability in the international environment. There were things happening, but those things were firewalled, and put away and it didn’t affect China.” he said.

“In our case, we have to be prepared to rise amidst very volatile situations and a lot of uncertainties - where the US will go, China will go, what will happen with Russia, Europe becoming more strategic, will the Middle East explode even more...These are all going to be big issues. So, we are actually looking at a very interesting proposition. On the one hand, there is the rise of India. We have put our house in order. We are preparing ourselves for a big move. On the other hand, there are headwinds. We have to have the experience, the confidence, the wisdom, the understanding to navigate through those headwinds. Which is why today it’s so important to have the kind of leadership, which the people of India will believe can sail the shop of India and navigate through these difficult waters.”

“A weaker central government in India works for India’s global competitors, quite clearly,” posed Arnab Goswami.

Jaishankar replied, “Having Narendra Modi continue as the Prime Minister of India is in the interest of the people of India. But it’s very much in the interest of the friends of India and those with whom we have converging interests….By and large, Western countries today want to see India grow.”

The China question and its support to Junta in Myanmar and link to Manipur

Jaishankar said, “We must assume that life is competitive, there are powers that are competitive and the solution is to prepare, prepare and prepare. Again…I am going back into history. Sometimes history is a very useful teacher. Take today one of the crucial issues with China, which is the Line of Actual Control and ensuring peace and tranquillity there. What is it a function of? A crucial aspect of it is infrastructure. When our problems with China started in the 1950s…where did it begin?”

“There was, of course, a reading of China between (Vallabhbhai) Patel and (Jawaharlal) Nehru. Patel got it right and Nehru got it wrong. Patel said, ‘We have a two-front situation’, whereas Nehru said, ‘The Chinese will never do anything across the Himalayas’. Nehru was trusting, (while) Patel was applying politics. He was just a sensible, practical, non-ideological person who had a good judgement. Whereas Nehru made a bad judgement because he allowed his ideology to cloud the basics of diplomacy - you have a big neighbour, you have to take precautions,” he explained.

“Our first bad experience (with China) happened on the infrastructure, when they built the Xinjiang-Tibet highway, which went through the Indian territory of Aksai Chin. From Day 1, it should have been in our minds that if we need to deal with China, we must build up our infrastructure. What did we actually see from 1957-58 until 1962? We have had enormous neglect. If you look at the budget for infrastructure along the China border (under the Modi government), it has gone up from below Rs 3,500 crores to about Rs 15,000 crores today. If you look at the quality of projects going on there, the tunnelling…everyday you will read about some project…the Prime Minister recently inaugurated the Sela Tunnel. My point is, we have to assume that competitive powers will do things."

