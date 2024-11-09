Published 19:22 IST, November 9th 2024
Neither Rahul Gandhi Nor His Future Generations Will Be Able To Restore Article 370: Amit Shah
Speaking at a campaign rally for the assembly elections in western Maharashtra's Sangli, he targeted Congress for `supporting' the National Conference in its endeavour to restore Article 370.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:22 IST, November 9th 2024