  • Neither Rahul Gandhi Nor His Future Generations Will Be Able To Restore Article 370: Amit Shah

Published 19:22 IST, November 9th 2024

Neither Rahul Gandhi Nor His Future Generations Will Be Able To Restore Article 370: Amit Shah

Speaking at a campaign rally for the assembly elections in western Maharashtra's Sangli, he targeted Congress for `supporting' the National Conference in its endeavour to restore Article 370.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
19:22 IST, November 9th 2024