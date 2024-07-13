Published 14:18 IST, July 13th 2024
Nepal Bus Accident: Search Operation Underway for Day 2; Over 50 Still Missing
Rescuers assisted by divers from Nepal's security forces on Saturday resumed the search for over 50 people, including seven Indians, still missing after two passenger buses were swept away by a mudslide into a rain-swollen river
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nepal Bus Accident: Search Operation Underway for Day 2; Over 50 Still Missing | Image: ANI
