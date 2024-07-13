sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:18 IST, July 13th 2024

Nepal Bus Accident: Search Operation Underway for Day 2; Over 50 Still Missing

Rescuers assisted by divers from Nepal's security forces on Saturday resumed the search for over 50 people, including seven Indians, still missing after two passenger buses were swept away by a mudslide into a rain-swollen river

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Over 60 Missing After Landslide Sweeps 2 Buses into Trishuli River in Nepal
Nepal Bus Accident: Search Operation Underway for Day 2; Over 50 Still Missing | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:18 IST, July 13th 2024