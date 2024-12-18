Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba to Visit India From Dec 19-21

Kathmandu: Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will arrive in India on Thursday on a three-day visit, during which she will attend an official programme and undergo health check-ups.

Deuba, who was on a visit to Germany, left Berlin for New Delhi Wednesday afternoon, according to the Foreign Minister's secretariat.

During her brief stay in New Delhi, she will deliver the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, jointly organised by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University – Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies (KU-NCCS).

The main objectives of the conference, scheduled for Friday, are to showcase India's economic growth, promote regional cooperation, and strengthen ties among the countries of the region.

She also has health checkups scheduled, which are follow-ups of her surgery conducted earlier this year in March.

Deuba will return to Kathmandu on December 21 wrapping up the visit.