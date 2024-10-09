Published 15:02 IST, October 9th 2024
Nepal's 18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa Becomes Youngest Climber to Scale 14 Tallest Peaks
Nima said he wants to show the younger generation of Sherpas that they can rise above the "stereotype of being only support climbers".
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nepal's 18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa Becomes Youngest Climber to Scale 14 Tallest Peaks | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, October 9th 2024