sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:41 IST, July 23rd 2024

Nepal's Lumbini and UK's Stonehenge Under Review at Upcoming WHC Session

Nepal's Lumbini and UK's ancient Stonehenge site will be examined by the World Heritage Committee during its ongoing session

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lumbini and Stonehenge Site will be examined by the World Heritage Committee during its ongoing session as there have been some "issues" that could affect the values of these iconic landmarks
Lumbini and Stonehenge Site will be examined by the World Heritage Committee during its ongoing session as there have been some "issues" that could affect the values of these iconic landmarks | Image: AP/File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

09:41 IST, July 23rd 2024