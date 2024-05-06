Updated January 15th, 2023 at 12:35 IST
Nepali plane with 68 members including Indians onboard crashes: What we know so far
A Nepal flight carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara on Sunday, January 15. Here's what we know about the crash.
Reported by: Ajay Sharma
A Nepal flight carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara on Sunday, January 15. As per reports, the rescue operations are still underway and 30 bodies have been recovered so far. Here's what we know about the crash.
Nepal plane crashes in Pokhara
- The aircraft ANC ATR 72 which belongs to Yeti Airlines crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.
- The Yeti Airline's Pokhara-bound plane crashed into a hill and rolled over into the rivulet below
- The Indian High Commission in Kathmandu has been apprised of the Nepal plane crash in Pokhara. Indians were said to be onboard the Yeti Airlines plane.
- 68 passengers were on board, initial reports suggest it was a China-made plane.
- Historically, two planes have crashed near the same vicinity in Nepal over the last few years. In May 2022, all 22 people on board a plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air -- 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans -- died when it crashed. In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people.
- As per the reports, the plane was using archaic technologies and not in line with international standards.
- The initial reports suggest it was a China-made plane.
- Taking to his Twitter handle, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Daha “Prachanda” reacted to the tragic air accident that occurred. "I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue," he tweeted.
- Indian Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia condoled the deaths that occurred in the Yeti Airlines plane crash. Taking to Twitter, Scindia wrote: “The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti.”
