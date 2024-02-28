Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
New Chapter in Progress of Thoothukudi: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for New ISRO Launch Complex
PM Modi inaugurates new projects, lays foundation stone for new ISRO launch complex in TN
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
PM Modi in Thoothukudi | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated new projects here and laid the foundation stone for new initiatives, totally worth over Rs 17,000 crore.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here, which is worth about Rs 986 crore and the facility is set to accommodate 24 launches per year.
Advertisement
The new ISRO complex includes 35 facilities, and features a mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers, marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.