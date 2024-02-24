English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

New Criminal Justice Laws to be Rolled Out Across India from July 1

The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25

Digital Desk
The three laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively
The three laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act - expected to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.

The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

Advertisement

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.

The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

Advertisement

The three legislations aim at completely overhauling the criminal justice system in the country by giving definitions of various offences and their punishments.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo