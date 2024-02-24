Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
New Criminal Justice Laws to be Rolled Out Across India from July 1
The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act - expected to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.
The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.
Advertisement
According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.
The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.
Advertisement
The three legislations aim at completely overhauling the criminal justice system in the country by giving definitions of various offences and their punishments.
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industriesEconomy News15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.