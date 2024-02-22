Updated September 26th, 2021 at 10:03 IST
New Delhi: Light rain likely in city
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain.
The maximum temperature will settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent, it said.
The air quality index was recorded in the satisfactory category at 76 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Advertisement
Published September 26th, 2021 at 10:03 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming: Know all details hereSports 12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.