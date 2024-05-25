Advertisement

New Delhi Railway Station: The Indian Railways is about to undergo a dramatic change. By the end of this year, the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) is scheduled to close temporarily due to redevelopment. The Railway Ministry began a plan to renovate 1,300 railway stations throughout India in 2013, which includes the shutdown of New Delhi Railway Station. Renovating this large hub, which sees about 600,000 passengers a day, is a big task. Although the precise month of closure has not yet been made official, plans suggest that the station will close at the end of this year.

To move trains to different stations, plans are already in place. Here are the new locations for NDLS trains:

Anand Vihar Station will be the new destination for trains traveling to east India.

Trains heading to Punjab and Haryana will now stop at Sarai Rohilla Station.

Trains bound for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat would be diverted to the stations at Delhi Cantt and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Ghaziabad Station may be the new destination for some trains.

These details, though, are still pending confirmation.

NDLS: Process Of Redevelopment

In order to cause the least amount of disturbance possible, the New Delhi Railway Station is being redeveloped in stages. The redevelopment, which was originally scheduled to be finished all at once, will now be handled more effectively by being completed in stages. As per reports, once the redevelopment gets underway, the station might stay closed for up to four years. With enhanced infrastructure and amenities, the proposal seeks to totally renovate the station.

The Railway Ministry is expected to reveal official information soon, even though these plans are still based on preliminary findings. The decision to renovate the station was considered during the 2023 budget session, during which the Railway Ministry submitted details on the project. The final plan for train relocations and station closure will be made public soon in order to provide passengers with clarity and guarantee a seamless transition during the redevelopment phase.







