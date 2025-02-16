Updated 08:38 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 18 Killed, Several Injured; Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced for Kin of Victims | LIVE
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry after a stampede, caused by overcrowding, resulted in 18 deaths and several injuries. Stay tuned for the latest updates on republicworld.com.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede LIVE: A stampede caused by a massive influx of passengers led to 18 deaths, including 4 children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress and offered condolences to those who lost their lives.
The Railway Ministry has deployed four special trains to evacuate passengers, with assistance from the Delhi Police, Railway Police, NDRF, Fire Services, and ambulances.
08:38 IST, February 16th 2025
'Deeply Pained': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on New Delhi Railway Stampede
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives at New Delhi Railway Station. express my sincere condolences for this tragic loss as I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."
08:37 IST, February 16th 2025
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Families
08:32 IST, February 16th 2025
'Took 15 Bodies and Loaded Them in an Ambulance': Coolie at NDLS
New Delhi Railway Station: A porter (coolie) at the railway station says "I have been working as a coolie since 1981, but I never saw a crowd like this before. Prayagraj Special was supposed to leave from platform number 12, but it was shifted to platform number 16. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd waiting outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. Several collies gathered there to stop the crowd. We took at least 15 bodies and loaded them in an Ambulance. There were only shoes and clothes on the platform. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd from outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. We called police, fire tenders, and 3-4 ambulances reached there, and people were taken to the hospital..."
08:28 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Delhi Police to Scan CCTV Footage from Railway Station
Delhi Police Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that killed at least 18 people, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted, sources said.
"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.
The source said a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.
07:47 IST, February 16th 2025
Visuals from Platform 14 at New Delhi Station, Where the Stampede Broke Out
Visuals from platform number 14, one of the platforms at New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede broke out around 10 PM yesterday, leaving 18 people dead and several others injured.
07:33 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Railways Announce 10 Lakh Compensation for Deceased's Kin
Compensation has been announced and is being distributed to the affected people of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede.
₹10 Lakh: Compensation to the families of the deceased
₹2.5 Lakh: Compensation to the seriously injured
₹1.0 Lakh: Compensation to the minor injured
07:27 IST, February 16th 2025
Details of 18 People Who Died in the Accident
The details of 18 people who were deceased in the accident
1. Aaha Devi, Wife of Ravindee Nath, Resident of Buxure, Bihar, Age: 79 years
2. Pinky Devi, Wife of Upender Sharma, Resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Age: 41 years
3. Sheela Devi, Wife of Umesh Giri, Resident of Sarita Vihar, Delhi, Age: 50 years
4. Vyom, Son of Dharamveer, Resident of Bawana, Delhi, Age: 25 years
5. Poonam Devi, Wife of Megh Nath, Resident of Saran, Bihar, Age: 40 years
6. Lalita Devi, Wife of Santosh, Resident of Parna, Bihar, Age: 35 years
7. Suruchi, Daughter of Manoj Shah, Resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Age: 11 years
8. Krishna Devi, Wife of Vijay Shah, Resident of Samastipur, Bihar, Age: 40 years
9. Vijay Sah, Son of Ram Sarup Sah, Resident of Samastipur, Bihar, Age: 15 years
10. Neeraj, Son of Inderjeet Paswan, Resident of Vaishali, Bihar, Age: 12 years
11. Shanti Devi, Wife of Raj Kumar Manjhi, Resident of Nawada, Bihar, Age: 40 years
12. Pooja Kumar, Daughter of Raj Kumar Manjhi, Resident of Nawada, Bihar, Age: 8 years
13. Sangeeta Malik, Wife of Mohit Malik, Resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, Age: 34 years
14. Poonam, Wife of Virender Singh, Resident of Mahavir Enclave, Age: 34 years
15. Mamta Jha, Wife of Vipin Jha, Resident of Nangloi, Delhi, Age: 40 years
16. Riya Singh, Daughter of Opil Singh, Resident of Sagarpur, Delhi, Age: 7 years
17. Baby Kumari, Daughter of Prabhu Sah, Resident of Bijwasan, Delhi, Age: 24 years
18. Manoj, Son of Panchdev Kushwaha, Resident of Nangloi, Delhi, Age: 47 years
07:13 IST, February 16th 2025
President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Condolences
In her tweet, President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish and condoled the loss of lives.
"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted President Droupadi Murmu.
07:23 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 4 Kids, 14 Women Among 18 Dead
The death toll in the New Delhi Railway station stampede rises to 18.
As per Republic's sources, 3 men, 4 kids and 11 women have lost their lives.
07:02 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Accident 'Extremely Heartbreaking'
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) that caused 18 deaths.
On his X account, he wrote, "The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow, and speedy recovery to the injured," the UP CM posted on X.
Published 07:03 IST, February 16th 2025