New Delhi: Three days after a class 10 student hanged himself at his home, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide, an officer said on Friday.

The student had hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a 'chunni' at his residence in the Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi.

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration. (With inputs from PTI)