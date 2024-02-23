New Delhi: Students Protest Against Principal of APS Shankar Vihar over Suicide of 16-Year-Old Boy | Image: X

New Delhi: Many students and their parents have started protesting against the Principal in front of APS Shankar Vihar over the suicide of a 16-year-old boy.

16-year-old boy hanged himself in his house in Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi, police said.

Many students and their parents have started protesting against the Principal in front of APS Shankar Vihar. This goes to show that the article published by @TOIIndiaNews was an eyewash and only meant to save the culprits!@adgpi will you take any action and get the boy Justice? https://t.co/zTziPj7GW3 pic.twitter.com/tAH5pu9S1C — Nehal🇮🇳 (@Nehal_404) February 23, 2024

The class 10 student hanged himself from ceiling allegedly over being refused the admit card for an exam. Police, however, said they are verifying the claim.

Sources from his school refuted the allegation.

"Victim was a student of class X at Army Public School, Shankar Vihar. He committed suicide by hanging himself with chunni. No suicide note was found," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

The officer said the boy's father is a head constable in the Army and mother is a housewife.

"We have handed over the body to his parents after the autopsy. We are verifying the facts regarding the admit card. No complaint has been submitted by the parents," the DCP said.

Police said that they are verifying the claim that he was denied admit card for exams. (With inputs from PTI)