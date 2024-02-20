Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:34 IST
New Delhi to Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Turbulence, Video Shows Passengers Praying in Panic
With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer, fearing it might not end well. However, the plane landed safely.
New Delhi: Passengers aboard Indigo Flight, identified as '6E6125,' from New Delhi to Srinagar, which departed at 05:25 pm on Monday, had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather and was unable to move against the strong storm, and perform a safe landing. With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer, fearing it might not end well.
Among the passengers aboard the flight was Baba Firdous, head of Kashmir Seva Sangh, who, following the 'narrow escape,' expressed gratitude and added that for him, it's a second chance at life along with his fellow travellers.
