Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

New Delhi to Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Turbulence, Video Shows Passengers Praying in Panic

With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer, fearing it might not end well. However, the plane landed safely.

Digital Desk
With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer
With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Passengers aboard Indigo Flight, identified as '6E6125,' from New Delhi to Srinagar, which departed at 05:25 pm on Monday, had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather and was unable to move against the strong storm, and perform a safe landing. With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer, fearing it might not end well.

Among the passengers aboard the flight was Baba Firdous, head of Kashmir Seva Sangh, who, following the 'narrow escape,' expressed gratitude and added that for him, it's a second chance at life along with his fellow travellers.

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

