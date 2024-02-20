New Delhi to Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Turbulence, Video Shows Passengers Praying in Panic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Passengers aboard Indigo Flight, identified as '6E6125,' from New Delhi to Srinagar, which departed at 05:25 pm on Monday, had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather and was unable to move against the strong storm, and perform a safe landing. With the plane seemingly at the mercy of nature's fury, passengers resorted to prayer, fearing it might not end well.

#Video



The Indigo Flight No. 6E6125 which took off at 05:25 pm from New Delhi to Srinagar on 19.02.2024 had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather and was unable to move against the strong storm. The passengers were seen reciting all prayers and holy verses as they felt it… pic.twitter.com/jSaBbNXkox — KNS (@KNSKashmir) February 19, 2024

Among the passengers aboard the flight was Baba Firdous, head of Kashmir Seva Sangh, who, following the 'narrow escape,' expressed gratitude and added that for him, it's a second chance at life along with his fellow travellers.