New Job Celebration Party Turns Into Horror After Hyderabad Woman Gets Raped By Childhood Friend
A woman in Hyderabad was allegedly gang raped by her childhood friend and another associate after she threw a party for landing a new job.
New Job Celebration Party Turns Into Horror After Hyderabad Woman Gets Raped By Childhood Friend | Image: Freepik
