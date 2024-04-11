×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

New Metro Line Announced to Connect Delhi-NCR. Check Details

This light metro will span over 14.5 kilometers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Metro: Travel To Kothrud From Viman Nagar In 36 Minutes
New Metro Line Announced to Connect Delhi-NCR. Check Details | Image:X/Picture used for representational purpose only
  • 2 min read
Noida: In a significant boost to travel infra in the Delhi-NCR region, a new metro route is being planned to connect Jewar International Airport and Film City. A new DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for the project.

This light metro will span over 14.5 kilometers. It is to be noted that, both rapid rail and regular metro services will operate on this metro line.

Features of Light Metro

  • The metro route will cover 14.5 kilometers between Film City and Jewar International Airport. 
  • The light metro will consist of three coaches.
  • The metro line will provide seamless connectivity from Jewar to Ghaziabad and Delhi.


Additional Information:

  • In a collaborative effort, the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority will fund the project.
  • The Ghaziabad-Jewar stretch will be developed in two phases. The first phase will extend 39.39 kilometers, while the second phase will cover 32.90 kilometers.
  • The metro line will integrate both rapid rail and metro services.
  • Integrating both rapid rail and metro services on a single line will lead to cost savings, providing dual benefits to commuters.

Expansion Plans:

  • To further boost connectivity, the proposed project will be stretched from Jewar Airport to Delhi’s IGI Airport, covering a distance of approximately 80 kilometers.
  • This route will facilitate the operations of three types of railway services: rapid rail with a speed of 114 km/h, another rapid rail with a speed of 80 km/h, and metro services running at a speed of 56 km/h.
  • This comprehensive plan targets to enhance connectivity and streamline transportation, offering convenience and efficiency to commuters while minimizing costs and maximizing benefits.
     
Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

