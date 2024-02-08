English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

New Parliament, G20, Now Ram Mandir Boycott: BJP Slams 'Anti-Hindu' Congress

New Parliament, G20, Now Ram Temple: BJP Slams 'Anti-Hindu' Congress Over 'Boycott' Practice

Ronit Singh
Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday trained guns at the Congress for turning down the Ram Mandir inauguration invite, and highlighted the instances when the 'anti-Hindu' grand-old party ‘boycotted’ events of national importance.  

Asserting that voters have also started boycotting the grand-old party, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Congress boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Congress boycotted G20 Summit...After 2004 till 2009, Congress boycotted Kargil Vijay Diwas. Congress did not give any statement for 10 days after the Pokhran nuclear test conducted in May 1998. Congress boycotted the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party." 

Advertisement

Trivedi added that Congress is against Hindu religion and Hindutva. 

"This is Nehru's Congress, this is not Gandhi's Congress. Mahatma Gandhi used to sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and today Congress is not attending the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. This shows Congress is against Hindu religion and Hindutva," the BJP MP said. 

Advertisement

Congress Dubs Ram Mandir Inauguration As ‘BJP/RSS’ Event

The Congress on Wednesday announced its decision to skip the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisement

Dubbing the consecration a “RSS/BJP” event, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “respectfully” declined the invitation.

“But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” read a party statement. 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement