New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday trained guns at the Congress for turning down the Ram Mandir inauguration invite, and highlighted the instances when the 'anti-Hindu' grand-old party ‘boycotted’ events of national importance.

Asserting that voters have also started boycotting the grand-old party, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Congress boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Congress boycotted G20 Summit...After 2004 till 2009, Congress boycotted Kargil Vijay Diwas. Congress did not give any statement for 10 days after the Pokhran nuclear test conducted in May 1998. Congress boycotted the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party."

Trivedi added that Congress is against Hindu religion and Hindutva.

"This is Nehru's Congress, this is not Gandhi's Congress. Mahatma Gandhi used to sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and today Congress is not attending the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. This shows Congress is against Hindu religion and Hindutva," the BJP MP said.

Congress Dubs Ram Mandir Inauguration As ‘BJP/RSS’ Event

The Congress on Wednesday announced its decision to skip the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Dubbing the consecration a “RSS/BJP” event, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “respectfully” declined the invitation.

“But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” read a party statement.