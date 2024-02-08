English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

New Pics From Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Reveal Complexities of Nagara-Style Architecture

New pictures from inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple have emerged giving out glimpses of the complexity of the architecture

Digital Desk
Ayodhya
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya. | Image:Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the Ram Temple which will be done in Ayodhya on January 22. As the date draws closer, new pictures from inside the temple have emerged giving out glimpses of the complexity of the architecture and the intricate designs on the walls and pillars. 

Inside visuals of the Ram Temple. Image: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Inside visuals of the Ram Temple. Image: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the three-storey temple is being built with Nagara-style architecture without the use of iron. The temple trust says that the Ram Temple will be 20 feet high on each floor and has a total of 44 doorways and 392 pillars.

Interestingly, the intricate designs on the walls also include gods and goddesses in their different forms.

Moreover, the temple is divided into five Manadapas (Halls)- Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, Nritya Mandap, and Prarthna Mandap - and the idol of Lord Ram's childhood form will be established in the sanctum sanctorum. On the first floor of the temple will be built the Ram Darbar.

On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishta' or the consecration of Lord Ram's idol will be performed in presence of thousands of guests. PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present along with other prominent guests.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

