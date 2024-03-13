×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 01:00 IST

New Sectors To Come Up Along Yamuna Expressway, YEIDA Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Budget. Details Here

Of YEIDA's total budget, Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Noida Airport and Rs 300 crore for rapid rail connectivity.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Of YEIDA's total budget, Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Noida Airport and Rs 300 crore for rapid rail connectivity.
Of YEIDA's total budget, Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Noida Airport and Rs 300 crore for rapid rail connectivity. | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has unveiled an ambitious budget of almost Rs 10,000 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, with a significant allocation towards the expansion of the Noida Airport and rapid rail connectivity. With its Rs 10,000 crore budget announcement, potential new sectors along the Yamuna Expressway are expected. Of the total budget, Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Noida Airport and Rs 300 crore for rapid rail connectivity. 

Upcoming sectors in Yamuna Expressway 

With the aim of boosting industrial growth, 80 percent of the budget will be allocated for land acquisition, particularly for establishing manufacturing clusters for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, Data Parks, and other specialized industries.

YEIDA makes an increment of 5.41% in the cost of land 

Moreover, YEIDA has made an increment of 5.41 per cent in the cost of land in its area in this budget.  YEIDA’s CEO Arun Vir Singh reasoned that this is an increment due to the cost inflation index and done to make sure that this area remains a “lucrative destination for investors”.

“The move will also ensure that no extra burden is placed on the industries and there is not much difference in cost of land allotment to new industries,” he claimed. 

YEIDA’s schemes for residential sectors 

For residential sectors, the YEIDA is coming out with allotment schemes for vestibules and kiosks for cooperative milk distributors like Amul, Parag and Mother Dairy, YEIDA CEO said. 

This is not going to be a for-profit venture for the YEIDA, but to bring such cooperatives in the region to sell milk and groceries and benefit local residents, he added.

The Noida International Airport 

YEIDA, which is a 12.5 per cent stakeholder in the upcoming Noida International Airport, has planned connectivity between the airport and Delhi through Ghaziabad via the RRTS rail system.

“For acquisition of land for the third phase expansion of the airport in Jewar, a provision of Rs 700 crore has been made in the budget. Also, a provision of Rs 300 crore has been made in the budget for the rapid rail, which would be connecting the airport in Jewar to Ghaziabad,” Singh told reporters.

The airport is a PPP project of the Uttar Pradesh government which is being made by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase of the airport is scheduled to open for commercial operations by the end of this year.

Separately, the senior IAS officer said the YEIDA recently acquired 750 acre land in Aligarh district and work is under process to acquire 17-20 acre more land in Tappal area.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Whatsapp logo