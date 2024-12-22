Published 14:54 IST, December 22nd 2024
New Year Eve: Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued for Motorists in Bandra, Check Routes to Avoid
Ahead of New Year Eve celebrations on December 31, Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra; here's all you need to know...
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: The year 2024 is about to end and the end of year festivities are beginning with Christmas round the corner. Ahead of the Christmas and New Year Eve celebrations in Mumbai between December 25 and 31, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for all the motorists in Bandra. Take a look at the complete list of routes to avoid and diversions…
Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued for New Year Eve Celebrations
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police ahead of the new year eve celebrations in the Maharashtra capital. The advisory is particularly for Bandra.
The official notification by the Mumbai Police reads, “It is notified that an event is being organized at Bandra Reclamation and Carter Road Amphitheater in the jurisdiction of Bandra Traffic Division on the occasion of New Year’s Eve.”
Mumbai Traffic: Routes to Avoid, Diversions
The advisory notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police also reads, “In connection with this event, due to the influx of citizens coming to view the decorative lighting, vehicles are being parked along Bandra Reclamation Road, K.C. Marg, and Carter Road, which is causing traffic congestion. Hence, to regulate the traffic effectively and avoid inconvenience, it is necessary to issue a temporary notification for traffic management.”
As per the Mumbai Police traffic advisory, you will not be allowed to travel from Danda Point to MSRDC and will have to take a u-turn before the Toll Plaza and via the north-bound lane.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:54 IST, December 22nd 2024