New Year’s Eve Traffic Violations Cost Mumbaikars Rs 89 Lakh in Challans

Mumbai: On New Year's Eve, Mumbai’s traffic police issued a staggering Rs 89 lakh worth of traffic challans as they kept a vigilant eye on revelers breaking road safety rules. A total of 17,800 e-challans were issued for various traffic offences during the celebrations as the city welcomed 2025 with grand parties.

The offences varied, with the highest number being 2,893 cases of obstructing the flow of traffic. Other violations included 1,923 instances of riding without a helmet, 1,731 cases of jumping traffic signals, and 1,976 instances of refusal to ply public transport vehicles. Speed limit violations and driving without seatbelts were also significant contributors, with 842 and 432 challans issued, respectively.

In addition to these, the police issued 153 challans for drunk driving, 109 for using phones while driving, and 123 for triple riding. Other infractions included 40 challans for driving on the wrong side and 2 for dangerous driving. The total amount of fines collected for these violations was Rs 89,19,750.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had stated that eight Additional Commissioners, 29 Deputy Commissioners, 53 Assistant Commissioners, 2,184 Inspectors, and over 12,000 constables would be deployed on the streets to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve.

To identify drunk drivers, several checkpoints were set up, and patrolling was intensified in crowded areas to maintain public safety during the celebrations.