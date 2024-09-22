sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • New York Comes Alive: Vibrant Indian Folk Dances Performed Ahead of PM Modi's Nassau Coliseum Event

Published 21:20 IST, September 22nd 2024

New York Comes Alive: Vibrant Indian Folk Dances Performed Ahead of PM Modi's Nassau Coliseum Event

Artists from Indian community showcased several traditional folk dances at Nassau Coliseum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in New York.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Artists perform traditional folk dance ahead of PM Modi's event in US
Artists perform traditional folk dance ahead of PM Modi's event in US | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:53 IST, September 22nd 2024