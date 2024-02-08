New York's Times Square To Live-Stream Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Ram Mandir consecration to be live-streamed at Times Square in New York | Image: X

The much-awaited mega-consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled on January 22, will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York. In addition, the ceremony will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates.

Live-streaming across 14,000 temples in Delhi

Besides, the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony will also be screened at around 14,000 temples across the national capital, the Delhi BJP's temple cell chairman Karnail Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said that around 200 people will be present at each temple to watch the ceremony live. Nearly 30 lakh people in total are expected to attend the screening across the temples in the city, he added.

Over 1 lakh diyas to be lit up

The BJP leader said 1.08 lakh diyas will be lit at the Khatu Shyam temple on the Delhi-Karnal road on January 20 and a bike rally will be taken out by temple priests on January 17 as part of celebrations to mark the historic event of 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Over 14,000 temple priests are visiting households across Delhi to distribute 'akshata' (uncooked grains of rice) to people and invite them to watch the consecration ceremony live at nearby temples on January 22.

Also, around 1,000 unipole hoardings have been booked to spread awareness about the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the BJP leader said.

Special live-streaming for prisoners

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati also said that the consecration ceremony will be live-streamed in all jails in Uttar Pradesh. Even prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the mega event.

Dharmveer Prajapati said, “There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state.”

He further said that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.

"When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done," he added.

Plans to telecast ceremony at booth levels

The BJP has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration on the booth level across the country. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.