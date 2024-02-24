Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 22:27 IST

Newborn abducted from Ahmedabad hospital week ago recovered; woman held

Newborn abducted from Ahmedabad hospital week ago recovered; woman held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) After a week-long operation involving over 70 police personnel, the Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered a newborn girl abducted from Sola Civil Hospital and arrested the alleged kidnapper, a childless woman, said officials.

The accused, Nagmabanu Ghori, a resident of the Sarkhej area here, allegedly kidnapped the then two-day-old baby last week as she did not have her own child despite seven years of marriage and was recently divorced, they said.

Advertisement

The girl was abducted from the third floor of Sola Civil Hospital, situated on SG Highway, in the wee hours of September 2, police have said.

She was born to a city-based woman on August 31 in the civil hospital, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, R V Asari.

Advertisement

Primary investigation revealed someone kidnapped the infant at around 2 am on September 2 when the mother was asleep.

"While scanning the hospital's CCTV footage, the police spotted a middle-aged woman leaving the hospital gate at around 3 am with a newborn baby. She then took a lift on a scooter.

Advertisement

"To trace her, we formed multiple teams consisting of around 70 personnel. They scanned footage of over 500 CCTV cameras covering the entire route on SG Highway," Asari told reporters.

More than 350 people were questioned to get clues about the kidnapper, the IPS officer said.

Advertisement

"From the footage, we learnt that the woman alighted at Thaltej crossroads and then boarded an auto-rickshaw till Sanand circle near Sarkhej village. Our teams questioned over 150 auto drivers and 200 locals to get clues. We then received a tip-off that one Nagma, living near Kazi mosque in Sarkhej, was in possession of a newborn," said Asari.

Based on the tip-off, the Sola police nabbed Nagmabanu Ghori and recovered the girl from her possession. The infant was then handed over to the couple, he said.

Advertisement

"The accused woman had been longing for a child as she was a divorcee and did not have her own baby. This led her to plan the kidnapping," said Asari. PTI PJT RSY RSY

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2021 at 22:27 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

26 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

33 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

5 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

5 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebi using AI for investigations: Official

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. KIUG 2023: Tejaswini bags DU’s first medal with 25m Sports Pistol gold

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: RCB off to a shaky start

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Operations unaffected by cyber incident: Motilal Oswal

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Sarfaraz stretches to an extraordinary extent to survive runout scare

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo