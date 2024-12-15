sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:04 IST, December 15th 2024

Newborn Girl's Body Found in Hospital Toilet

A newborn girl was found dead in the toilet of a state-run hospital in Latur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
kolkata hospital
hospital | Image: Pixabay/representative

Latur: A newborn girl was found dead in the toilet of a state-run hospital in Latur, an official said on Sunday.

A security guard of the hospital spotted the two-day-old girl's body on Saturday evening when he visited the toilet. The body was lying dumped into the commode for People with Disability (PWD), said Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital dean Dr Uday Mohite.

Police are investigating the matter, an official said. 

With PTI Inputs  

