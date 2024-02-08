English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

The body of a newborn child was recovered from a dustbin in a posh group housing society in Noida.

Press Trust Of India
Newborn
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The body of a newborn child was recovered from a dustbin in a posh group housing society in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the newborn and trace those linked to the case, they said.

The body, which was found in the basement of a tower in ATS One Hamlet in Sector 104 around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, has been sent for post mortem and its result is awaited, they added.

"On Tuesday, Ravendra Mishra, the security officer of ATS One Hamlet, informed the local police about the body of a new-born being found in a dustbin in the garbage collection area in the second basement of Tower 7 of the society," a police spokesperson said.

"When alerted, officials of the local Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and an inspected the area after which the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem after due legal proceedings," the spokesperson said. Sector 39 police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said so far no FIR has been lodged in the case but the matter is being probed.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. Further legal proceedings and investigation in the case would be carried out accordingly," Singh told PTI. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

