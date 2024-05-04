Advertisement

Kochi: A newborn was thrown away from an apartment in Kerala’s Kochi in a horrific incident that surfaced from the city’s upscale Panampilly Nagar on Friday. Shockingly, the body of the newborn baby was found on the road next to a residential complex in Panampilly Nagar, wrapped in a bloodied bundle of clothes inside a courier envelope. After the incident came to fore, the Kochi police initiated an investigation, during which a CCTV footage was found capturing the moment when the baby was tossed out of an apartment.

The police, probing the incident, have suspected the mother of the child to be a rape survivor. A 23-year-old woman has been detained by the police, after police detected blood stains in her apartment. The police have registered a murder case into the matter and have initiated further legal proceedings.

A police official stated, “The survivor has confessed to the crime, but only after an inquest and postmortem can we reveal the motive behind the incident. Further investigation is required to ascertain if rape was involved.”

The cop also added that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused’s parents had no knowledge of the pregnancy, and that they aren’t involved in the crime.

The newborn was allegedly thrown out of the apartment approximately three hours after the delivery and the accused committed the crime in a state of panic. Also, the postmortem has to determine if the baby was stillborn or killed later.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

