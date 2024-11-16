Published 11:01 IST, November 16th 2024
Newly-Wed Couple Among 7 Dead in Accident Due to Dense Fog in UP's Bijnor
In a tragic accident, seven people, including a newly-wed couple, were killed while they returning from their wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Newly-Wed Couple Among 7 Dead in Accident Due to Heavy Fog in UP's Bijnor | Image: Republic
