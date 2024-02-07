Advertisement

New Delhi: The Yogi government now has its eyes set on developing Bundelkhand with the objective of transforming it into a bustling business hub akin to Noida. In a recent budget announcement, funds amounting to Rs 425 crore have been allocated to the Bundelkhand Development Fund.

Further, efforts are underway to establish an Industrial Development Authority in Bundelkhand, mirroring the successful models of Noida and Greater Noida. This initiative now has the aim of encouraging industrial and residential development, thereby boosting economic activity in the area. Additionally, the ongoing construction of a defence corridor in Chitrakoot and the development of a 4000 MW solar park further put forth the region's potential for growth and sustainability.

The government has also lifted the ban on tubewell installations in water-scarce areas designated as dark zones. This decision will enable farmers to install tube wells for irrigation purposes, thereby increasing agricultural productivity in the region. Moreover, farmers will now be able to obtain temporary connections for installing tube wells, facilitating irrigation during Rabi crop seasons.

The budget also includes provisions for pension benefits for small and marginal farmers aged above 60 years, benefiting farmers across Bundelkhand districts. Additionally, funds have been allocated for new initiatives at agriculture and technology universities and colleges, including Banda Agriculture and Technology University.

Tourism development is also a key focus area, with plans to develop Chitrakoot as an important pilgrimage destination following the establishment of the ‘Shri Chitrakoot dham Tirtha Development Council‘ in 2022. Various tourism schemes worth approximately Rs 102 crore are currently underway, with investments directed towards enhancing cultural centres and other tourist attractions.

Also in line with efforts to boost tourism, the government has projected aims to develop a tourist destination in every assembly constituency to promote economic growth and employment opportunities across the region.