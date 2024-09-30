Published 23:42 IST, September 30th 2024
NGT Slaps One Rupee Fine on Surveyor General For Not Complying With Its Directions
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a symbolic fine of one rupee on the country’s Surveyor General for not complying with its directions.
23:42 IST, September 30th 2024