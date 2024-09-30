sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NGT Slaps One Rupee Fine on Surveyor General For Not Complying With Its Directions

Published 23:42 IST, September 30th 2024

NGT Slaps One Rupee Fine on Surveyor General For Not Complying With Its Directions

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a symbolic fine of one rupee on the country’s Surveyor General for not complying with its directions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NGT imposes one rupee fine on Surveyor General for not complying with its directions
NGT imposes one rupee fine on Surveyor General for not complying with its directions | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:42 IST, September 30th 2024