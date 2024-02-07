Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the extension of the Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance deadline for FASTags. The initial deadline, set for January 31st, has now been extended by one month, providing relief to millions of users across the country.

Key Details:

The NHAI FASTag compliance deadline, initially slated for January 31st, has been extended.

This move comes as a response to the growing demand and to ensure a smooth transition for users.

FASTag users now have an additional month to complete their KYC requirements, allowing for a more streamlined and convenient process.

Reasons for Extension: The NHAI decision to extend the KYC compliance deadline is rooted in addressing the needs and concerns of FASTag users. The move is expected to reduce congestion at toll plazas and provide users with ample time to comply with the necessary KYC procedures.

Impact on Users:

Users who were facing challenges in meeting the initial deadline now have an extended timeframe to complete their KYC requirements.

The extension is likely to ease the rush at FASTag service centers and online platforms, ensuring a more efficient and hassle-free experience for users.

How to Complete KYC: FASTag users can complete their KYC requirements through various channels, including online platforms, FASTag service centers, and designated banks. NHAI encourages users to utilize these resources promptly to avoid any inconvenience.

The NHAI's decision to extend the KYC compliance deadline for FASTags by one month reflects a responsive approach to the challenges faced by users.

This move is expected to contribute to a smoother transition, reducing the burden on users and ensuring a more efficient toll collection system on the nation's highways.

FASTag users are advised to take advantage of this extension and complete their KYC requirements within the revised timeframe.

Inputs: PTI