Published 23:48 IST, November 21st 2024
NHRC Issues Notice To Telangana Govt On Allegations of Police Harassment During Land Acquisition
The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Telangana government and DGP over complaints of police harassment being done during land acquisition.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NHRC issues notice on Telangana govt, DGP on allegations of police harassment, abuse | Image: PTI
