sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:27 IST, July 18th 2024

NHRC Issues Notices to Health Ministry, Delhi Govt Over Hospital Shooting

The NHRC has issued notices in connection with the incident of a patient being shot in a hospital highlighting the importance of safety of the patients.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued notices to the Union health ministry, the Delhi government and the city's police commissioner in connection with the incident of a patient being shot dead inside a hospital
The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued notices to the Union health ministry, the Delhi government in connection with the incident of a patient being shot dead inside a hospital | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, July 18th 2024