NHRC Report on Sandeshkhali: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on Sandeshkhali violence, which was released on Saturday, highlighted shocking details on the alleged gangrape incident inside Trinamool Congress (TMC) office by its leaders in West Bengal. According to the reports, the TMC leaders allegedly gangraped women in Sandeshkhali inside the party office. Shockingly, when one of the victims went to lodge her complaint against the alleged sexual assault, she was allegedly asked to compromise by the policemen at the police station in West Bengal, claims report. Report suggests that the local police asked the victim to approach the accused to seek a compromise including the now suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested by the state police on February 29 after remaining on the run for 55 days following the High Court’s intervention.

The inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission into the Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal has revealed multiple human rights concerns over the last few years including sexual exploitation, land grabbing, alleged forced migration and denial of the right to vote. The 11-page inquiry report, on Friday was sent to the state government and the state police, directing them to file their action-taken reports on the 12 recommendations within eight weeks.

NHRC took suo motu cognizance of media reports on violence in Sandeshkhali

Taking suo motu cognizance of the media reports on the violence in Sandeshkhali, a remote village in the Sundarbans, in February, the human rights body also decided to approach the Calcutta High Court. The commission’s decision to release the report comes after the high court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe all allegations levelled by residents of Sandeshkhali since February.

It is being said that the spot inquiry report revealed several instances of atrocities inflicted upon the victims which clearly demonstrate, prima facie, there was violation of human rights due to negligence in prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant.

In the report released by the NHRC on Sandeshkhali, there are also statements recorded by the victims, who had refused to report the incident to the police. The NHRC, in its report, has named TMC leaders Shibu Prasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar, and Amir Ali Ghazi, who allegedly acted under the directions and patronage of party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

According to the NHRC report, the villagers were initially reluctant to share their ordeals out of fear. The report stated, “However, after building rapport and gaining their confidence, the team was able to make them comfortable and they narrated about the prevailing situation and atrocities committed by the alleged named persons (sic).”

“Women of the village were called at the TMC Party office by the named alleged accused persons on the pretext of party meeting and meeting of self-help groups. They used to make the women sit in the office late at night and used abusive and filthy language. The young and good-looking women were specifically targeted. They were taken inside the room at TMC office at Sandeshkhali and were sexually exploited/gang raped. Other women were engaged in work such as making food, cleaning the office, and cleaning of the ponds etc. The women were forced to go to the party office whenever they were called, ” the report reads.

ED officials attacked on January 5 in Sandeshkhali

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been in the eye of the storm since January 5, when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers arrived to search the home of Shahjahan, a close aide of former minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who was arrested in October last year in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. The ED team came under attack by an unruly mob, leaving three officers injured.

Later, on February 7, other violent protests erupted in Sandeshkhali and nearby villages, with groups of residents, mostly local women, alleging sexual harassment at the hands of local TMC leaders including Shahjahan, his brother Sirajuddin, and other associates Uttam Hazra and Shibu Sardar, who have since been arrested. Other villagers said that Shahjahan and his associates also indulged in land-grab.

Following the protest, an NHRC investigation team led by its member, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, visited Sandeshkhali from February 23 to 25.

The report said the women narrated a series of distressing events including instances of harassment, physical torture, and sexual assault. According to the police station’s data, three minor girls and 37 adult women were still “untraced” in the area between January 1, 2023 and February 25, 2024.

On February 10, Uttam Sardar was arrested hours after being suspended by the TMC for 6 years. The party similarly suspended Shibu Hazra and Sheikh Shahjahan following their arrests on February 18 and 29, respectively.

The state police told the team that 25 cases had been registered after the violence including seven sexual assault cases against Sheikh, Sardar and Hazra. The police have also arrested 24 persons so far.

