Published 00:31 IST, September 11th 2024
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Pregnant Woman's Tragic Death Due to Negligence at Jamshedpur
NHRC investigates Jamshedpur hospital's negligence, where a pregnant woman died after being unattended for 27 hours. Report demanded.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Pregnant Woman's Tragic Death Due to Negligence at Jamshedpur | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:31 IST, September 11th 2024