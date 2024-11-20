Published 05:04 IST, November 21st 2024
NIA Arrests Key Accused in 2020 Kashmir Narco-Terror Case Linked To Pakistan Based Terror Outfit
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in the 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked to a conspiracy by Pakistan-based terror outfit.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in several states | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
05:04 IST, November 21st 2024