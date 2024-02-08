English
NIA conducts raids at 32 location in latest crackdown on gangster-terror nexus

The NIA conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh and seized arms and ammunition along with some cash.

NIA
File photo of the NIA. | Image:ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday, launched a multi-state crackdown at 32 locations on the gangster-terror nexus across north India.

According to ANI, the agency conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh and seized arms and ammunition along with some cash. The NIA has seized two pistols, two magazines and ammunition along with Rs 4.6 lakh in cash along with documents and digital devices.

The raids were conducted as part of three cases registered by the NIA. This cases are a result of terror activities carried out the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International and other terrorist-gangster networks in the country.

Smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives and IEDs across the borders are some of the activities the NIA is probing. 

