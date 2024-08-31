Published 15:01 IST, August 31st 2024
NIA Conducts Searches in Bihar, Seizes Ammunition
As part of a crackdown on the banned outfit CPI (Maoist), the NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Bihar and seized incriminating digital devices
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
As part of a crackdown on the banned outfit CPI (Maoist), the NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Bihar and seized incriminating digital devices | Image: PTI
